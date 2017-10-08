Italian, Swiss journalists released in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuelan journalists association says a court has released three journalists who had been detained while reporting on a prison. They include an Italian and a Swiss citizen.

The National Press Workers Union says on its Twitter feed Roberto di Matteo of Italy, Filippo Rossi of Switzerland and Jesus Medina have been released after Sunday’s court hearing. It earlier said it wasn’t sure why they’d been detained.

The Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that a Swiss citizen was arrested, but said it couldn’t give more details. Venezuelan officials had made no comment.

The Italian newspaper Il Giornale says di Matteo and Rossi have sometimes worked for it, but it’s not clear if they were doing so in this case.

