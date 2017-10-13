201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Iran's speaker: Spiking nuclear…

Iran’s speaker: Spiking nuclear deal an insult to UN

By The Associated Press October 13, 2017 7:24 am 10/13/2017 07:24am
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — The Iranian parliament speaker said Friday that any U.S. move against a nuclear deal with Iran would be an insult to the United Nations.

Speaker Ali Larijani spoke on a visit to Russia hours before U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech expected to contain harsh criticism of the 2015 nuclear accord and Iran’s activities that troubled Washington and its allies.

The agreement offered Iran relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for strict limits on its nuclear program. It was painstakingly negotiated by then-President Barack Obama’s administration and also involved a coalition of world powers including Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.

Larijani said the accord has received a U.N. blessing, so any move to spike it would represent an “primarily an insult to the U.N.” He added that any revision of the deal would allow Iran to take its own actions, and warned that the U.S. move could destabilize the international situation.

“We will continue to adhere to our obligations … for as long as other parties observe the agreement,” he said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Europe News Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest