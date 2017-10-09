201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Iceland qualifies for World…

Iceland qualifies for World Cup for first time

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 4:48 pm 10/09/2017 04:48pm
Share
Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson, left, celebrates with teammate Birkir Bjarnason after scoring against Kosovo, during the World Cup Group I qualifying soccer match between Iceland and Kosovo in Reykjavik, Iceland, Monday Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson).

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland has qualified for the World Cup for the first time after beating Kosovo 2-0 at home on Monday.

Keeping the momentum going from its inspiring run to the 2016 European Championship quarterfinals, Iceland topped Europe Group I and advanced automatically to the finals in Russia next year at the expense of favorite Croatia.

Iceland is the smallest nation in terms of population – 330,000 – to make the World Cup.

Gylfi Sigurdsson put the hosts ahead in in the first half and Johann Gudmundsson made it 2-0 in the second.

Iceland won the group by two points from star-studded Croatia, which beat Ukraine 2-0 in Kiev.

Ukraine was third, Turkey fourth and Finland fifth. Kosovo completed its maiden qualifying for a major tournament with a single point.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest