Hurricanes, earthquakes estimated to cost industry $95B

By The Associated Press October 20, 2017 4:39 am 10/20/2017 04:39am
FILE - This Sept. 21, 2017 file photo shows the damaged home of Ashley Toledo's mother in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Punta Diamante, Puerto Rico. Authorities warned that people in wooden or flimsy homes should find safe shelter before Maria's expected arrival. "You have to evacuate. Otherwise, you're going to die," said Hector Pesquera, the island's public safety commissioner. "I don't know how to make this any clearer." (AP Photo/Jorge A Ramirez Portela, File)

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss Re, one of the world’s biggest reinsurers, estimates that Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, plus two recent earthquakes in Mexico will cost the industry about $95 billion.

The Zurich-based company, which as a reinsurer provides backup policies to companies that write primary insurance policies, says the claims process is ongoing and estimates could evolve.

Swiss Re expects its own payouts linked to the natural disasters will be about $3.6 billion, including $175 million for the Mexico earthquakes alone.

A company statement Friday didn’t break down the costs by hurricane. Swiss Re didn’t immediately respond to a call and an e-mail from The Associated Press seeking an elaboration.

CEO Christian Mumenthaler called the catastrophes “extremely powerful” and said Swiss Re “can support our clients when they need us most.”

