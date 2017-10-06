201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » How Catalonia separatists outfoxed…

How Catalonia separatists outfoxed Spain police to hold vote

By The Associated Press October 6, 2017 8:37 am 10/06/2017 08:37am
Share
FILE, In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 file photo, a woman casts her ballot at a school assigned to be a polling station by the Catalan government at the Gracia neighborhood in Barcelona, Spain. The ballot boxes arrived from France in the dead of night, were stored in homes and improvised hidey-holes, and then secretly shuttled to polling stations across Catalonia right under the nose of police. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, File)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The ballot boxes arrived from France under the cover of night, were stored in homes and improvised hiding places, and then secretly shuttled to polling stations right under the nose of police.

Grassroots activists who staged a disputed referendum of independence in Catalonia described to The Associated Press how they managed to outsmart Spain’s highest powers and hold the Oct. 1 vote despite a police crackdown that left hundreds injured.

Three activists and a source close to the regional Catalan government spoke about the plan on condition of anonymity, fearing prosecution by Spanish authorities, who had declared the vote illegal.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News World News

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest