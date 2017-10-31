201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Germany marks 500th anniversary…

Germany marks 500th anniversary of church’s Reformation

By The Associated Press October 31, 2017 8:22 am 10/31/2017 08:22am
Share
Visitors walk in front of the Martin Luther monument prior the celebrations on the occasion the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation in Wittenberg, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. German will leaders mark the 500th anniversary of the day Martin Luther is said to have nailed his theses challenging the Catholic Church's practice of selling indulgences to a church door, a starting point of the Reformation. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

BERLIN (AP) — German leaders are set to mark the 500th anniversary since the day Martin Luther is said to have nailed his theses challenging the Catholic Church to a church door, a starting point of the Reformation.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will take part in a service Tuesday in the famous Castle Church in Wittenberg, where Luther supposedly posted his 95 Theses on Oct. 31, 1517.

Thousands of visitors are participating in different church services throughout the day in the eastern Germany town. The city also celebrated the anniversary with a medieval-style street festival including various arts and cultural events.

In remembrance of the 500th anniversary, Reformation day is a public holiday in Germany this year.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest