German refugee authority checks Turkish snooping allegations

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Interior Ministry says it has told the country’s refugee authority to look into allegations that agency staff may have tipped off Turkish media about opponents of Turkey’s government seeking asylum in Germany.

Ministry spokeswoman Annegret Korff said Monday the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees is investigating the allegations.

The weekly Der Spiegel and broadcaster ARD reported Saturday that several Turkish asylum-seekers accuse employees at the German refugee authority of denouncing them. They say Turkish media reports saying they were in Germany and accusing them of being terrorists surfaced soon after hearings at the migration office or other agencies.

Germany has a large ethnic Turkish minority. Turkey has been angered by German authorities’ decision to grant asylum to people it accuses of participating in last year’s coup attempt.

