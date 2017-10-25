201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » French president supports close…

French president supports close ally to lead his party

By The Associated Press October 25, 2017 4:48 am 10/25/2017 04:48am
Share

PARIS (AP) — France’s government spokesman Christophe Castaner says he is a candidate to lead President Emmanuel Macron’s recently created party.

Castaner said Wednesday on RTL radio that Macron supports his candidacy — which makes him the favorite for the job — because he is “a voice” the party needs.

Macron launched his centrist, pro-business political movement in April 2016 to support his campaign. It was changed into the more formal Republic on the Move party this year.

Its general delegate is to be elected by a council of party members next month.

Castaner is a former Socialist lawmaker who was one of the first major politicians to join Macron, then a newcomer in politics.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest