201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » French police arrest UK…

French police arrest UK border official in smuggling probe

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 8:48 am 10/09/2017 08:48am
Share

LONDON (AP) — French police have arrested a dozen people, including a U.K. border officer, in an investigation into a crime group suspected of running drugs and firearms.

Britain’s National Crime Agency said Monday the police detained the 36-year-old officer near Calais along with three other British citizens on Friday. They remain in custody. Authorities say 11 guns were seized, together with 34 kilograms (75 pounds) of cocaine and seven kilograms (15 pounds) of heroin.

Soon after, the London police force’s organized crime division arrested eight others in Kent in southeast England. Six were charged with conspiracy to import firearms and class A drugs. The two others were released under investigation.

Dave Hucker of the NCA says the investigation is ongoing in Britain and in France.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest