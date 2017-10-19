201.5
French actress Danielle Darrieux has died aged 100

By The Associated Press October 19, 2017 5:50 am 10/19/2017 05:50am
PARIS (AP) — Danielle Darrieux, a prolific French actress whose movie and theater career spanned eight decades, has died. She was 100.

One of France’s best-loved actresses, Darrieux appeared in dozens of plays and more than 100 films during her long career.

Generations of French moviegoers watched her mature from a precocious, fresh-faced teen — Darrieux made her on-screen debut at age 14 — into a radiant nonagenarian starring in films into her 90s.

With her expressive face and liquid eyes, Darrieux was a favorite of French directors including legends like Claude Chabrol, Jacques Demy and Andre Techine.

