France’s public workers strike affects schools, hospitals

By The Associated Press October 10, 2017 4:37 am 10/10/2017 04:37am
PARIS (AP) — A strike by French public sector workers is affecting schools, hospitals and public services and causing disruptions in domestic air traffic.

Nine public sector unions have called for nationwide industrial action Tuesday to protest against what they say is a deterioration in work conditions.

The unions are angry at a plan to tighten rules for sick leave, freeze salaries and decrease the number of public sector employees in the next five years.

Carrier Air France says it expects to run all long-haul flights to and from Paris airports, but to cancel about 25 percent of domestic flights due to a walkout by some traffic controllers.

Railway traffic was expected to be close to normal.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed changes to labor laws have prompted street protests in recent weeks.

