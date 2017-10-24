201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Eurozone economy keeps up…

Eurozone economy keeps up strong momentum toward year-end

By The Associated Press October 24, 2017 4:58 am 10/24/2017 04:58am
Share
A leaf lies in a puddle where the skyline of the banking district is reflected in Frankfurt, Germany, on a rainy Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

LONDON (AP) — A survey shows that business activity grew at a high rate in the 19-country eurozone economy at the start of the final quarter of the year.

The purchasing managers’ index, a gauge of activity in the services and manufacturing sectors published Tuesday by IHS Markit, was at 55.9 points in October, down slightly from 56.7 in September. The index is on a 100-point scale, with anything above 50 indicating growth.

Though the index’s overall figure edged down, the relatively high level suggests the eurozone economy continued its strong period of expansion this year. Firms reported a rise in orders, leading to the need to hire more staff.

The rate of job creation was the highest in over a decade.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest