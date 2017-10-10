201.5
EU, rights groups urge Cambodia to halt attack on opposition

By The Associated Press October 10, 2017 3:00 am 10/10/2017 03:00am
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The European Union and rights groups say the Cambodian government’s move to dissolve the main opposition party would be a serious blow to democracy that undermines the credibility of elections next year.

Human Rights Watch said Tuesday that the government of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen is making a “naked grab for total power.”

Cambodia’s government took initial legal steps last week to dissolve the popular Cambodia National Rescue Party, the latest move to kneecap the opposition ahead of next year’s general election.

It is asking the Supreme Court to disband the party on the grounds that it was involved in a plot to topple the government.

Human Rights Watch along with other rights groups and the European Union are calling on the government to drop the court case.

