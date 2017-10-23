201.5
EU prolongs sanctions against Burundi officials

By The Associated Press October 23, 2017 6:10 am 10/23/2017 06:10am
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has extended for a year travel bans and asset freezes against four top officials in Burundi for their role in fomenting unrest in the central African country.

EU headquarters said Monday that the bloc “remains profoundly concerned” by developments in Burundi, and that the sanctions were linked to “acts of violence, repression or incitement to violence and acts which constitute serious human rights violations.”

The four are senior police, intelligence and presidency officials, as well as a general linked to a 2015 coup attempt.

Burundi has been plagued by political violence since April 2015, when President Pierre Nkurunziza announced he would seek a disputed third term. Nkurunziza won re-election despite widespread protests and Burundi has remained volatile.

