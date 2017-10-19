English FA pursues first case against player for diving

LONDON (AP) — Carlisle striker Shaun Miller faces becoming the first player in England to be retrospectively banned for diving after being charged by the Football Association.

The offense of “successful deception of a match official” came into force at the start of the season and carries a two-match suspension.

The FA alleges Miller “committed a clear act of simulation” during a game against Wycombe on Tuesday which led to a penalty being awarded. The penalty was converted and the fourth-tier match ended 3-3.

The charge came after a panel of a former match official, an ex-manager and a retired player reviewed video footage of the incident.

