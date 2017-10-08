201.5
Egypt qualifies for World Cup after 27-year wait

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 3:35 pm 10/08/2017 03:35pm
ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (AP) — Egypt has qualified for next year’s World Cup in Russia after beating Republic of Congo 2-1 at home on Sunday.

Two goals by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, with the second from a penalty kick in injury time, secured the win before a capacity crowd of 30,000 at a military stadium in the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria.

Egypt finished top of Group E in African qualifying with a game to spare.

The country last qualified for the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

