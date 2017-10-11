Danish police says submarine inventor won’t talk anymore

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say submarine inventor Peter Madsen, suspected in the death of a Swedish journalist whose torso, decapitated head, legs and clothes were found in the sea off Copenhagen, won’t talk with investigators anymore.

Copenhagen police investigator Jens Moeller Jensen says Madsen “doesn’t want to talk now.”

Moeller Jensen told the AP Wednesday that Madsen, who is in pre-trial detention, is not obliged to talk.

Kim Wall’s headless torso with 15 stab wounds was found on Aug. 21. Before the other body parts were found last week, Madsen was willing to talk to investigators. Her arms are still missing.

Madsen has said Wall died after being accidentally hit by a heavy hatch in the submarine’s tower. Police have found no fractures to Wall’s skull.

