Cost cuts, lower legal expenses boost Deutsche Bank profit

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank says net income for the third quarter more than doubled as the bank cuts costs and works past fines and settlements stemming from past misconduct.

Net income has risen to 649 million euros ($766 million) from 278 million a year ago.

Earnings have improved despite a 10-percent decline in revenues to 6.8 billion euros. The bank saw less income because of low interest rates, which squeezes lending margins, and as calmer financial markets led clients to trade less.

The bank said Thursday it shed 4,000 employees and saw lower severance and restructuring costs.

Legal expenses fell to 140 million euros from 501 million euros. The bank has paid out billions for regulatory and legal violations including a $7.2 billion settlement with U.S. authorities over sales of mortgage-based bonds.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.