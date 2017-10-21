201.5
City only unbeaten EPL side after Man U lose at Huddersfield

By The Associated Press October 21, 2017 12:15 pm 10/21/2017 12:15pm
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, centre, celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City comfortably beat Burnley 3-0 to remain the only unbeaten side in the English Premier League after Manchester United lost at Huddersfield 2-1 on Saturday.

It was the first time in 65 years that Huddersfield beat United, which was made to pay dearly for defensive errors.

Chelsea came from behind to beat Watford 4-2 thanks to two late goals, and avoided a third straight league defeat.

City stretched its lead to five points above its fellow Manchester club. Third-placed Tottenham can draw level with United if it beats Liverpool on Sunday.

Sergio Aguero set City on its way to victory with a first-half penalty before goals from Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane ensured their side equaled the club record of 11 consecutive victories in all competitions.

Also, Leicester made a winning start to life after the dismissal of Craig Shakespeare as it beat Swansea 2-1, and Bournemouth won at Stoke 2-1 in a tussle between two of the three bottom sides. Last-placed Crystal Palace lost at Newcastle 1-0 after substitute Mikel Merino netted four minutes from time.

More AP Premier League coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague

