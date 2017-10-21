Chelsea comes from behind to beat Watford 4-2

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea left it late but came from behind to beat Watford 4-2 and avoid a third straight defeat in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pedro had given Chelsea the lead in the 12th minute with a superb curling strike but Abdoulaye Doucoure leveled on the stroke of halftime and Roberto Pereyra put Watford in front four minutes after the break.

Watford wasted a number of chances to extend its advantage before substitute Michy Batshuayi headed in the equalizer.

Cesar Azpilicueta gave Chelsea the lead three minutes from time and Batshuayi doubled his tally in stoppage time to secure victory for the defending champion.

Chelsea leapfrogged a point above Watford into fourth place. It is six points below leader Manchester City which hosts Burnley later.

