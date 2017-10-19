201.5
Catalan leader faces looming deadline to end secession bid

By The Associated Press October 19, 2017 2:50 am 10/19/2017 02:50am
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont arrives for a meeting at the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Spain’s confrontation with its independence-seeking region of Catalonia intensified Monday when a judge ordered the leaders of two pro-independence groups jailed while they are investigated on possible sedition charges for organizing demonstrations before the region’s disputed secession vote. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Catalonia’s separatist leader is facing an imminent deadline to withdraw a bid to secede from Spain.

But an official from Carles Puigdemont’s party says that he has no intention of doing that and he plans to make a full declaration of independence in the next few days if Spain’s government resorts to taking over control of Catalonia’s semi-autonomous powers.

PDECat party coordinator Marta Pascal outlined Puigdemont’s plans after a meeting late Wednesday.

Spain has threatened to take direct control of the autonomous region if Puigdemont fails to meet the 0800 GMT (4 a.m. EDT) Thursday cutoff.

Spain’s government says it would be willing to hold off on doing that if the Catalan government were to call a snap regional election. But a Catalan official has ruled that out.

