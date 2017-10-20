201.5
Catalan crisis looms large…

Catalan crisis looms large at Spanish prize-giving event

By The Associated Press October 20, 2017 3:12 pm 10/20/2017 03:12pm
From left, President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker, President of the European Council Donald Tusk and President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani are congratulated after receiving the award presented by Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia during the Princess of Asturias awards ceremony, in Oviedo, northern Spain, Friday Oct. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

OVIEDO, Spain (AP) — The Catalonia region’s controversial bid for independence has been an unavoidable topic at the prize-giving ceremony for Spain’s prestigious Princess of Asturias awards.

Spain’s King Felipe VI received a standing ovation Friday night after saying in his speech that Catalonia “is and will be an essential part” of Spain.

European leaders also made indirect comments Friday about the independence issue, which has brought a tense confrontation between Catalan secessionists and the Spanish government.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker were in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo to receive a prize on behalf of the European Union. They made clear their recent support for Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, receiving loud applause at the Campoamor theater in the Asturias region.

