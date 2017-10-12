201.5
Cannes festival ‘dismayed’ over Weinstein allegations

By The Associated Press October 12, 2017
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein appears at the amfAR charity gala during the Cannes 70th international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France. New York City prosecutors say they didn’t have enough evidence to prove model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez’s claim that Weinstein groped her in 2015. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

PARIS (AP) — Cannes film festival officials say they have been “dismayed” to learn about the accusations of sexual violence against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Pierre Lescure, the festival president, and general delegate Thierry Fremaux, wrote in a joint statement: “These actions point to a pattern of behavior that merits only the clearest and most unequivocal condemnation.”

Weinstein attended the world-famous festival many times and several movies he produced have been selected in the competition.

“Our thoughts go out to the victims, to those who have had the courage to testify and to all the others,” Fremaux and Lescure said. “May this case help us once again to denounce all such serious and unacceptable practices.”

