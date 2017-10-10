201.5
Burglars steal blank ID papers from Berlin migration office

By The Associated Press October 10, 2017 8:24 am 10/10/2017 08:24am
BERLIN (AP) — Police say burglars have broken into the German capital’s immigration office and stolen blank identification documents, stamps and seals.

Police spokesman Martin Halweg said Tuesday that the blank documents could be used to forge various kinds of German residency permits.

Halweg said the burglars broke into four different rooms, busted a safe and covered the floors with white powder from a fire extinguisher. He said the break-in took place early Monday and police are still investigating.

Police said that all documents have a serial number and would be automatically flagged as stolen during identity checks.

