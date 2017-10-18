Bosnian Serbs pass resolution against NATO membership

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian Serb lawmakers have passed a non-binding resolution opposing the country’s potential membership in NATO as part of years-long efforts to keep Bosnia away from the Western military alliance.

The 83-member parliament in the Bosnia Serb-run part of the country approved the symbolic measure early Wednesday. Opposition lawmakers didn’t attend the session having been thrown out because of noisy protests over unrelated issues.

Traditionally, pro-Russia Serbs in Bosnia, which NATO bombed in 1990s to end the country’s 1992-95 war, are strongly opposed to NATO membership. But Bosniaks and Croats who account for over 65 percent of Bosnia’s population are generally in favor.

The peace agreement that ended the war divided Bosnia in two highly autonomous parts, a Serb-run one and another shared by Bosniaks and Croats.

