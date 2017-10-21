201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Belarusian opposition activists rally…

Belarusian opposition activists rally urging leader to go

By The Associated Press October 21, 2017 10:20 am 10/21/2017 10:20am
Share

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Some 200 people have rallied in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, calling for the resignation of the president who has ruled the former Soviet republic since 1994.

Opposition activists carrying Belarusian and European Union flags urged President Alexander Lukashenko to step down. They criticized some of the laws he recently pushed through, including one forcing citizens to register with the state employment exchange or pay a hefty fine.

Police allowed the protesters chanting “For shame!” to rally outside the seat of government and KGB headquarters. They did not make any arrests during the protest, but an Associated Press reporter saw at least two people detained afterward.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest