Bavarian town honors horses’ patron saint in procession

By The Associated Press October 22, 2017 7:50 am 10/22/2017 07:50am
WARNGAU, Germany (AP) — Townspeople and farmers in the small Bavarian town of Warngau have donned traditional costumes for their annual procession in horse-drawn carriages to a local church in honor of St. Leonard, considered the patron saint of horses and livestock.

The “Leonhardi pilgrimage,” which was revived in the town south of Munich in 1983 after an 80-year break, takes place every year on the fourth Sunday in October.

In wet weather on Sunday, participants huddled under umbrellas in their carriages.

Similar processions are held in several other southern German towns.

Topics:
