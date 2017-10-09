201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Bailed-out RBS removes logo…

Bailed-out RBS removes logo from flagship office

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 7:27 am 10/09/2017 07:27am
Share
Workers steady a NatWest Bank sign as it is erected inside at 250 Bishopsgate in London, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Natwest bank is becoming the high street (retail) face of the RBS group. A move from the global Royal Bank of Scotland institution to the more locally focused Natwest. The move is a sign of change in the banking world following the financial crisis. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — Royal Bank of Scotland has removed its own logo from its flagship London office, replacing it with the more locally focused NatWest brand — a sign that the bank has shed its global aspirations once and for all.

Once the world’s largest bank, RBS was bailed out during the 2008 financial crisis and has been transitioning to becoming a more local bank.

NatWest, a bank RBS acquired during its global expansion drive, is to become the bank’s brand in England and Wales. It will still be Royal Bank of Scotland in Scotland.

David Wheldon, chief marketing officer for RBS, described it as an “important milestone” at the heart of a strategy to “rebuild pride and trust.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest