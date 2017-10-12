201.5
Austria set for rightward political turn after Sunday vote

By The Associated Press October 12, 2017 7:02 am 10/12/2017 07:02am
In this photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, a person passes posters of the right-wing Freedom party, FPOE, and the conservative Austrian People's Party, OEVP, from left, in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Oct.11, 2017. Ahead of Austrian national elections Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, the question is less whether the country will swing rightward under the next government and more about how sharp that turn will be, with voters set to reward two major parties that have exploited fears of immigration and Islam. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

VIENNA (AP) — Austrians will vote Sunday in national elections that are expected to swing the country sharply to the right, with voters set to reward two major parties that have exploited fears of immigration and Islam.

The main question is just how far to the right Austria will move. Recent polls show that the party with the strongest support is the center-right People’s Party, with the far-right Freedom Party in second place, making a coalition between the two the most likely outcome.

The Freedom Party is strongly euroskeptic. And while it has long distanced itself from its Nazi roots, and its leader, Hans-Christian Strache, has dismissed his own links with neo-Nazi organizations as youthful folly, its presence in a government could present a new challenge to moderate European governments.

