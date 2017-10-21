Aguero ties club scoring record, City leads EPL by 5 points

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City took a five-point lead in the English Premier League with a 3-0 win against Burnley on Saturday and Sergio Aguero became the club’s joint top goal-scorer.

The Argentina striker started the game one behind Eric Brook’s record of 177 which has stood for 78 years.

After nine rounds, City has 25 points — five more than rival Manchester United which lost at Huddersfield 2-1.

Aguero, back in the starting lineup after breaking a rib in a car crash three weeks ago, converted a penalty kick in the 30th minute at Etihad Stadium.

That brought him level with Brook, who scored his goals for City from 1927-39.

Aguero has made 262 appearances for City in all competitions to reach the record mark, compared to Brook’s 493.

Aguero has 129 Premier League goals, third highest among active players — behind Wayne Rooney (201) and Jermain Defoe (159).

Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane added second-half goals for City.

