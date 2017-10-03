201.5
3 seriously injured in Bruges hooligan riot, 120 detained

By The Associated Press October 23, 2017 5:04 am 10/23/2017 05:04am
BRUSSELS (AP) — Authorities are investigating a hooligan riot which seriously injured three people and forced Brugge police to detain 120 following the match between Club Brugge and Antwerp.

Local police chief Dirk Van Nuffel says one policeman was among the seriously wounded as authorities sought to contain a brawl between Belgian fans reinforced by others who had come from the Netherlands.

By Monday morning all were released but investigators were still seeking to see who was at the core of the fighting. Van Nuffel says such hooligan fighting “hadn’t been seen for years.”

