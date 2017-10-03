201.5
3 killed in Finnish train crash had sat on truck’s deck

By The Associated Press October 27, 2017 6:34 am 10/27/2017 06:34am
The wreckage of a military truck lays by the side of the railway tracks after several people were killed in a crash with a train in southern Finland Thursday Oct. 26, 2017. Finnish media say several people have been killed in a train crash in the southern part of Finland. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finnish police says the three soldiers killed when a train collided with a military truck at an unguarded railroad crossing had sat in the truck’s open cargo deck.

A commuter train passenger also died in Thursday’s crash in southern Finland.

Senior officer Ilkka Kantola says a total of 11 people were injured. All were in stable condition. Kantola said Friday those injured had not been questioned yet.

He said the truck was the first in a motorcade of five vehicles crossing the tracks near Raseborg, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of Helsinki. The weather had been “very challenging and visibility was poor” at the time of the accident.

