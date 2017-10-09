2018 World Cup Qualifying Glance

|All Times EDT
|NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA
|AND CARIBBEAN
|FINAL ROUND
|Top three teams qualify
|Fourth-place team advances to playoff
|vs. Australia-Syria
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Mexico
|9
|6
|3
|0
|14
|4
|21
|q-Costa Rica
|9
|4
|4
|1
|13
|6
|16
|United States
|9
|3
|3
|3
|16
|11
|12
|Panama
|9
|2
|4
|3
|7
|9
|10
|Honduras
|9
|2
|4
|3
|10
|17
|10
|Trinidad
|9
|1
|0
|8
|5
|18
|3
q-qualified
|Friday, Oct. 6
|At Orlando, Fla.
United States 4, Panama 0
|At San Luis Potosi, Mexico
Mexico 3, Trinidad and Tobago 1
Costa Rica vs. Honduras, ppd., tropical storm
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|At San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica 1, Honduras 1
|Tuesday, Oct. 10
|At San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Honduras vs. Mexico, 8 p.m.
Panama vs. Costa Rica, 8 p.m.
Trinidad and Tobago vs. United States, 8 p.m.
|EUROPE
|Winners qualify
|Top eight second-place teams advance to European playoffs
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|France
|9
|6
|2
|1
|16
|5
|20
|Sweden
|9
|6
|1
|2
|26
|7
|19
|Netherlands
|9
|5
|1
|3
|19
|12
|16
|Bulgaria
|9
|4
|0
|5
|13
|18
|12
|Belarus
|9
|1
|2
|6
|5
|19
|5
|Luxembourg
|9
|1
|2
|6
|7
|25
|5
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|At Stockholm
Sweden 8, Luxembourg 0
Belarus 1, Netherlands 3
Bulgaria 0, France 1
|Tuesday, Oct. 10
|At Saint-Denis, France
France vs. Belarus, 2:45 p.m.
Luxembourg vs. Bulgaria, 2:45 p.m.
Netherlands vs. Sweden, 2:45 p.m.
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Switzerland
|9
|9
|0
|0
|23
|5
|27
|Portugal
|9
|8
|0
|1
|30
|4
|24
|Hungary
|9
|3
|1
|5
|13
|14
|10
|Faeroe Islands
|9
|2
|3
|4
|4
|15
|9
|Latvia
|9
|1
|1
|7
|3
|18
|4
|Andorra
|9
|1
|1
|7
|2
|19
|4
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|At Torshavn, Faeroe Islands
Faeroe Islands 0, Latvia 0
|At Andorra La Vella, Andorra
Andorra 0, Portugal 2
Switzerland 5, Hungary 2
|Tuesday, Oct. 10
|At Budapest, Hungary
Hungary vs. Faeroe Islands, 2:45 p.m.
Latvia vs. Andorra, 2:45 p.m.
Portugal vs. Switzerland, 2:45 p.m.
|GROUP C
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Germany
|10
|10
|0
|0
|43
|4
|30
|p-Northern Ireland
|10
|6
|1
|3
|17
|6
|19
|Czech Republic
|10
|4
|3
|3
|17
|10
|15
|Norway
|10
|4
|1
|5
|17
|16
|13
|Azerbaijan
|10
|3
|1
|6
|10
|19
|10
|San Marino
|10
|0
|0
|10
|2
|51
|0
q-qualified
p-clinched playoff berth
|Thursday, Oct. 5
|At Baku, Azerbaijan
Czech Republic 2, Azerbaijan 1
|At Belfast, Northern Ireland
Germany 3, Northern Ireland 1
|At Serravalle, San Marino
Norway 8, San Marino 0
|Sunday, Oct. 8
|At Plzen, Czech Republic
Czech Republic 5, San Marino 0
|At Kaiserslautern, Germany
Germany 5, Azerbaijan 1
Norway 1, Northern Ireland 0
|GROUP D
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Serbia
|10
|6
|3
|1
|20
|10
|21
|p-Ireland
|10
|5
|4
|1
|12
|6
|19
|Wales
|10
|4
|5
|1
|13
|6
|17
|Austria
|10
|4
|3
|3
|14
|12
|15
|Georgia
|10
|0
|5
|5
|8
|14
|5
|Moldova
|10
|0
|2
|8
|4
|23
|2
q-qualified
p-clinched playoff berth
|Friday, Oct. 6
|At Tblisi, Georgia
Georgia 0, Wales 1
Austria 3, Serbia 2
Ireland 2, Moldova 0
|Monday, Oct. 9
|At Chisinau, Moldova
Austria 1, Moldova 0
Serbia 1, Georgia 0
Ireland 1, Wales 0
|GROUP E
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Poland
|10
|8
|1
|1
|28
|14
|25
|p-Denmark
|10
|6
|2
|2
|20
|8
|22
|Montenegro
|10
|5
|1
|4
|20
|12
|16
|Romania
|10
|3
|4
|3
|12
|10
|13
|Armenia
|10
|2
|1
|7
|10
|26
|7
|Kazakhstan
|10
|0
|3
|7
|6
|26
|3
q-qualified
p-clinched playoff berth
|Thursday, Oct. 5
|At Yerevan, Armenia
Poland 6, Armenia 1
Denmark 1, Montenegro 0
Romania 3, Kazakhstan 1
|Sunday, Oct. 8
|At Copenhagen, Denmark
Denmark 1, Romania 1
Kazakhstan 1, Armenia 1
Poland 4, Montenegro 2
|GROUP F
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-England
|10
|8
|2
|0
|18
|3
|26
|Slovakia
|10
|6
|0
|4
|17
|7
|18
|Scotland
|10
|5
|3
|2
|17
|12
|18
|Slovenia
|10
|4
|3
|3
|12
|7
|15
|Lithuania
|10
|1
|3
|6
|7
|20
|6
|Malta
|10
|0
|1
|9
|3
|25
|1
q-qualified
|Thursday, Oct. 5
|At London
England 1, Slovenia 0
Malta 1, Lithuania 1
Scotland 1, Slovakia 0
|Sunday, Oct. 8
|At Vilnius, Lithuania
Lithuania 0, England 1
Slovakia 3, Malta 0
Slovenia 2, Scotland 2
|GROUP G
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Spain
|10
|9
|1
|0
|36
|3
|28
|p-Italy
|10
|7
|2
|1
|21
|8
|23
|Albania
|10
|4
|1
|5
|10
|13
|13
|Israel
|10
|4
|0
|6
|10
|15
|12
|Macedonia
|10
|3
|2
|5
|15
|15
|11
|Liechtenstein
|10
|0
|0
|10
|1
|39
|0
q-qualified
p-clinched playoff berth
|Friday, Oct. 6
|At Turin, Italy
Italy 1, Macedonia 1
Liechtenstein 0, Israel 1
Spain 3, Albania 0
|Monday, Oct. 9
|At Shkoder, Albania
Italy 1, Albania 0
Spain 1, Israel 0
Macedonia 4, Liechtenstein 0
|GROUP H
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Belgium
|9
|8
|1
|0
|39
|6
|25
|Greece
|9
|4
|4
|1
|13
|6
|16
|Bosnia-Herzegov.
|9
|4
|2
|3
|22
|12
|14
|Estonia
|9
|3
|2
|4
|12
|17
|11
|Cyprus
|9
|3
|1
|5
|9
|14
|10
|Gilbraltar
|9
|0
|0
|9
|3
|43
|0
q-qualified
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|At Faro, Portugal
Gibraltar 0, Estonia 6
|At Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina
Bosnia-Herzegovina 3, Belgium 4
Cyprus 1, Greece 2
|Tuesday, Oct. 10
|At Brussels
Belgium vs. Cyprus, 2:45 p.m.
Estonia vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2:45 p.m.
Greece vs. Gibraltar, 2:45 p.m.
|GROUP I
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Iceland
|10
|7
|1
|2
|16
|7
|22
|p-Croatia
|10
|6
|2
|2
|15
|4
|20
|Ukraine
|10
|5
|2
|3
|13
|9
|17
|Turkey
|10
|4
|3
|3
|14
|13
|15
|Finland
|10
|2
|3
|5
|9
|13
|9
|Kosovo
|10
|0
|1
|9
|3
|24
|1
q-qualified
p-clinched playoff berth
|Friday, Oct. 6
|At Osijek, Croatia
Croatia 1, Finland 1
Kosovo 0, Ukraine 2
Turkey 0, Iceland 3
|Monday, Oct. 9
|At Turku, Finland
Finland 2, Turkey 2
Iceland 2, Kosovo 0
Croatia 2, Ukraine 0
|SOUTH AMERICA
|Top four teams qualify
|Fifth place advances to playoff vs. New Zealand
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Brazil
|17
|11
|5
|1
|38
|11
|38
|Uruguay
|17
|8
|4
|5
|28
|18
|28
|Chile
|17
|8
|2
|7
|26
|24
|26
|Colombia
|17
|7
|5
|5
|20
|18
|26
|Peru
|17
|7
|4
|6
|26
|25
|25
|Argentina
|17
|6
|7
|4
|16
|15
|25
|Paraguay
|17
|7
|3
|7
|19
|24
|24
|Ecuador
|17
|6
|2
|9
|25
|26
|20
|Bolivia
|17
|4
|2
|11
|14
|34
|14
|Venezuela
|17
|1
|6
|10
|18
|35
|9
q-qualified
|Thursday, Oct. 5
|At La Paz, Bolivia
Bolivia 0, Brazil 0
|At San Cristobal, Venezuela
Venezuela 0, Uruguay 0
|At Buenos Aires, Argentina
Argentina 0, Peru 0
Chile 2, Ecuador 1
Paraguay 2, Colombia 1
|Tuesday, Oct. 10
|At Sao Paulo, Brazil
Brazil vs. Chile, 7:30 p.m.
Ecuador vs. Argentina, 7:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Colombia, 7:30 p.m.
Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 7:30 p.m.
Paraguay vs. Venezuela, 7:30 p.m.
|ASIA
|THIRD ROUND
|Top two teams in each group qualify
|Third-place teams advance to playoff
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Iran
|10
|6
|4
|0
|10
|2
|22
|q-South Korea
|10
|4
|3
|3
|11
|10
|15
|p-Syria
|10
|3
|4
|3
|9
|8
|13
|Uzbekistan
|10
|4
|1
|5
|6
|7
|13
|China
|10
|3
|3
|4
|8
|10
|12
|Qatar
|10
|2
|1
|7
|8
|15
|7
q-qualified
p-advanced to playoff
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Japan
|10
|6
|2
|2
|17
|7
|20
|q-Saudi Arabia
|10
|6
|1
|3
|17
|10
|19
|p-Australia
|10
|5
|4
|1
|16
|11
|19
|Utd Arab Emirates
|10
|4
|1
|5
|10
|13
|13
|Iraq
|10
|3
|2
|5
|11
|21
|11
|Thailand
|10
|0
|2
|8
|6
|24
|2
q-qualified
p-advanced to playoff
|PLAYOFF
|Home-and-home
|Winner advances to playoff against CONCACAF fourth place
|Thursday, Oct. 5
|At Krubong, Malaysia
Syria 1, Australia 1
|Tuesday, Oct. 10
|At Sydney
Australia vs. Syria, 5 a.m.
|AFRICA
|THIRD ROUND
|Double round robin
|Group winners qualify
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Tunisia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|4
|13
|Congo
|5
|3
|1
|1
|11
|6
|10
|Guinea
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|11
|3
|Libya
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|10
|3
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|At Conakry, Guinea
Guinea 1, Tunisia 4
Libya 1, Congo 2
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Nigeria
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|3
|14
|Zambia
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|7
|Cameroon
|5
|1
|3
|1
|5
|7
|6
|Algeria
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|10
|1
q-qualified
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|At Yaounde, Cameroon
Cameroon 2, Algeria 0
Nigeria 1, Zambia 0
|GROUP C
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Morocco
|5
|2
|3
|0
|9
|0
|9
|Ivory Coast
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|3
|8
|Gabon
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|7
|5
|Mali
|5
|0
|3
|2
|1
|9
|3
|Friday, Oct. 6
Mali 0, Ivory Coast 0
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|At Casablanca, Morocco
Morocco 3, Gabon 0
|GROUP D
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Senegal
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|2
|8
|Burkina Faso
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|6
|6
|Cape Verde
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|8
|6
|South Africa
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|4
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|At Johannesburg
South Africa 3, Burkina Faso 1
Cape Verde 0, Senegal 2
|GROUP E
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Egypt
|5
|4
|0
|1
|7
|3
|12
|Uganda
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|8
|Ghana
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|4
|6
|Rep. of Congo
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|11
|1
q-qualified
Uganda 0, Ghana 0
|Sunday, Oct. 8
|At Borg El Arab, Egypt
Egypt 2, Republic of Congo 1
|OCEANIA
|FOURTH ROUND
|Home-and-home
|Winner advances to playoff
|against South America fifth-place team
|New Zealand vs. Solomon Islands
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Auckland, New Zealand
New Zealand 6, Solomon Islands 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Honiara, Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands 2, New Zealand 2, New Zealand advances on 8-3 aggregate
