2018 World Cup Qualifying Glance

All Times EDT NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FINAL ROUND Top three teams qualify Fourth-place team advances to playoff vs. Australia-Syria GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Mexico 9 6 3 0 14 4 21 q-Costa Rica 9 4 4 1 13 6 16 United States 9 3 3 3 16 11 12 Panama 9 2 4 3 7 9 10 Honduras 9 2 4 3 10 17 10 Trinidad 9 1 0 8 5 18 3

q-qualified

Friday, Oct. 6 At Orlando, Fla.

United States 4, Panama 0

At San Luis Potosi, Mexico

Mexico 3, Trinidad and Tobago 1

At San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. Honduras, ppd., tropical storm

Saturday, Oct. 7 At San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica 1, Honduras 1

Tuesday, Oct. 10 At San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Honduras vs. Mexico, 8 p.m.

At Panama City

Panama vs. Costa Rica, 8 p.m.

At Couva, Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago vs. United States, 8 p.m.

EUROPE Winners qualify Top eight second-place teams advance to European playoffs GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts France 9 6 2 1 16 5 20 Sweden 9 6 1 2 26 7 19 Netherlands 9 5 1 3 19 12 16 Bulgaria 9 4 0 5 13 18 12 Belarus 9 1 2 6 5 19 5 Luxembourg 9 1 2 6 7 25 5 Saturday, Oct. 7 At Stockholm

Sweden 8, Luxembourg 0

At Borisov, Belarus

Belarus 1, Netherlands 3

At Sofia, Bulgaria

Bulgaria 0, France 1

Tuesday, Oct. 10 At Saint-Denis, France

France vs. Belarus, 2:45 p.m.

At Luxembourg

Luxembourg vs. Bulgaria, 2:45 p.m.

At Amsterdam

Netherlands vs. Sweden, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Switzerland 9 9 0 0 23 5 27 Portugal 9 8 0 1 30 4 24 Hungary 9 3 1 5 13 14 10 Faeroe Islands 9 2 3 4 4 15 9 Latvia 9 1 1 7 3 18 4 Andorra 9 1 1 7 2 19 4 Saturday, Oct. 7 At Torshavn, Faeroe Islands

Faeroe Islands 0, Latvia 0

At Andorra La Vella, Andorra

Andorra 0, Portugal 2

At Basel, Switzerland

Switzerland 5, Hungary 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10 At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. Faeroe Islands, 2:45 p.m.

At Riga, Latvia

Latvia vs. Andorra, 2:45 p.m.

At Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal vs. Switzerland, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Germany 10 10 0 0 43 4 30 p-Northern Ireland 10 6 1 3 17 6 19 Czech Republic 10 4 3 3 17 10 15 Norway 10 4 1 5 17 16 13 Azerbaijan 10 3 1 6 10 19 10 San Marino 10 0 0 10 2 51 0

q-qualified

p-clinched playoff berth

Thursday, Oct. 5 At Baku, Azerbaijan

Czech Republic 2, Azerbaijan 1

At Belfast, Northern Ireland

Germany 3, Northern Ireland 1

At Serravalle, San Marino

Norway 8, San Marino 0

Sunday, Oct. 8 At Plzen, Czech Republic

Czech Republic 5, San Marino 0

At Kaiserslautern, Germany

Germany 5, Azerbaijan 1

At Oslo

Norway 1, Northern Ireland 0

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Serbia 9 5 3 1 19 10 18 Wales 9 4 5 0 13 5 17 Ireland 9 4 4 1 11 6 16 Austria 9 3 3 3 13 12 12 Georgia 9 0 5 4 8 13 5 Moldova 9 0 2 7 4 22 2 Friday, Oct. 6 At Tblisi, Georgia

Georgia 0, Wales 1

At Vienna

Austria 3, Serbia 2

At Dublin

Ireland 2, Moldova 0

Monday, Oct. 9 At Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova vs. Austria, 2:45 p.m.

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia vs. Georgia, 2:45 p.m.

At Cardiff, Wales

Wales vs. Ireland, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Poland 10 8 1 1 28 14 25 p-Denmark 10 6 2 2 20 8 22 Montenegro 10 5 1 4 20 12 16 Romania 10 3 4 3 12 10 13 Armenia 10 2 1 7 10 26 7 Kazakhstan 10 0 3 7 6 26 3

q-qualified

p-clinched playoff berth

Thursday, Oct. 5 At Yerevan, Armenia

Poland 6, Armenia 1

At Podgorica, Montenegro

Denmark 1, Montenegro 0

At Ploiesti, Romania

Romania 3, Kazakhstan 1

Sunday, Oct. 8 At Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark 1, Romania 1

At Astana, Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan 1, Armenia 1

At Warsaw, Poland

Poland 4, Montenegro 2

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts q-England 10 8 2 0 18 3 26 Slovakia 10 6 0 4 17 7 18 Scotland 10 5 3 2 17 12 18 Slovenia 10 4 3 3 12 7 15 Lithuania 10 1 3 6 7 20 6 Malta 10 0 1 9 3 25 1

q-qualified

Thursday, Oct. 5 At London

England 1, Slovenia 0

At Ta’Qali, Malta

Malta 1, Lithuania 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 1, Slovakia 0

Sunday, Oct. 8 At Vilnius, Lithuania

Lithuania 0, England 1

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 3, Malta 0

At Ljubliana, Slovenia

Slovenia 2, Scotland 2

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Spain 9 8 1 0 35 3 25 Italy 9 6 2 1 20 8 20 Albania 9 4 1 4 10 12 13 Israel 9 4 0 5 10 14 12 Macedonia 9 2 2 5 11 15 8 Liechtenstein 9 0 0 9 1 35 0

q-qualified

Friday, Oct. 6 At Turin, Italy

Italy 1, Macedonia 1

At Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein 0, Israel 1

At Alicante, Spain

Spain 3, Albania 0

Monday, Oct. 9 At Shkoder, Albania

Albania vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m.

At Jerusalem

Israel vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m.

At Strumica, Macedonia

Macedonia vs. Liechtenstein, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Belgium 9 8 1 0 39 6 25 Greece 9 4 4 1 13 6 16 Bosnia-Herzegov. 9 4 2 3 22 12 14 Estonia 9 3 2 4 12 17 11 Cyprus 9 3 1 5 9 14 10 Gilbraltar 9 0 0 9 3 43 0

q-qualified

Saturday, Oct. 7 At Faro, Portugal

Gibraltar 0, Estonia 6

At Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bosnia-Herzegovina 3, Belgium 4

At Nicosia, Cyprus

Cyprus 1, Greece 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10 At Brussels

Belgium vs. Cyprus, 2:45 p.m.

At Tallinn, Estonia

Estonia vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2:45 p.m.

At Piraeus, Greece

Greece vs. Gibraltar, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts Iceland 9 6 1 2 14 7 19 Croatia 9 5 2 2 13 4 17 Ukraine 9 5 2 2 13 7 17 Turkey 9 4 2 3 12 11 14 Finland 9 2 2 5 7 11 8 Kosovo 9 0 1 8 3 22 1 Friday, Oct. 6 At Osijek, Croatia

Croatia 1, Finland 1

At Shkoder, Albania

Kosovo 0, Ukraine 2

At Eskisehir, Turkey

Turkey 0, Iceland 3

Monday, Oct. 9 At Turku, Finland

Finland vs. Turkey, 2:45 p.m.<At Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland vs. Kosovo, 2:45 p.m.

At Kiev, Ukraine

Ukraine vs. Croatia, 2:45 p.m.

SOUTH AMERICA Top four teams qualify Fifth place advances to playoff vs. New Zealand GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Brazil 17 11 5 1 38 11 38 Uruguay 17 8 4 5 28 18 28 Chile 17 8 2 7 26 24 26 Colombia 17 7 5 5 20 18 26 Peru 17 7 4 6 26 25 25 Argentina 17 6 7 4 16 15 25 Paraguay 17 7 3 7 19 24 24 Ecuador 17 6 2 9 25 26 20 Bolivia 17 4 2 11 14 34 14 Venezuela 17 1 6 10 18 35 9

q-qualified

Thursday, Oct. 5 At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia 0, Brazil 0

At San Cristobal, Venezuela

Venezuela 0, Uruguay 0

At Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina 0, Peru 0

At Macul, Chile

Chile 2, Ecuador 1

At Barranquila, Colombia

Paraguay 2, Colombia 1

Tuesday, Oct. 10 At Sao Paulo, Brazil

Brazil vs. Chile, 7:30 p.m.

At Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Argentina, 7:30 p.m.

At Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Colombia, 7:30 p.m.

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 7:30 p.m.

At Asuncion, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Venezuela, 7:30 p.m.

ASIA THIRD ROUND Top two teams in each group qualify Third-place teams advance to playoff GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Iran 10 6 4 0 10 2 22 q-South Korea 10 4 3 3 11 10 15 p-Syria 10 3 4 3 9 8 13 Uzbekistan 10 4 1 5 6 7 13 China 10 3 3 4 8 10 12 Qatar 10 2 1 7 8 15 7

q-qualified

p-advanced to playoff

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Japan 10 6 2 2 17 7 20 q-Saudi Arabia 10 6 1 3 17 10 19 p-Australia 10 5 4 1 16 11 19 Utd Arab Emirates 10 4 1 5 10 13 13 Iraq 10 3 2 5 11 21 11 Thailand 10 0 2 8 6 24 2

q-qualified

p-advanced to playoff

PLAYOFF Home-and-home Winner advances to playoff against CONCACAF fourth place Thursday, Oct. 5 At Krubong, Malaysia

Syria 1, Australia 1

Tuesday, Oct. 10 At Sydney

Australia vs. Syria, 5 a.m.

AFRICA THIRD ROUND Double round robin Group winners qualify GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Tunisia 5 4 1 0 11 4 13 Congo 5 3 1 1 11 6 10 Guinea 5 1 0 4 5 11 3 Libya 5 1 0 4 4 10 3 Saturday, Oct. 7 At Conakry, Guinea

Guinea 1, Tunisia 4

At Monastir, Tunisia

Libya 1, Congo 2

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Nigeria 5 4 1 0 11 3 14 Zambia 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 Cameroon 5 1 3 1 5 7 6 Algeria 5 0 1 4 3 10 1

q-qualified

Saturday, Oct. 7 At Yaounde, Cameroon

Cameroon 2, Algeria 0

At Uyo, Nigeria

Nigeria 1, Zambia 0

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Morocco 5 2 3 0 9 0 9 Ivory Coast 5 2 2 1 7 3 8 Gabon 5 1 2 2 2 7 5 Mali 5 0 3 2 1 9 3 Friday, Oct. 6

Mali 0, Ivory Coast 0

Saturday, Oct. 7 At Casablanca, Morocco

Morocco 3, Gabon 0

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Senegal 4 2 2 0 6 2 8 Burkina Faso 5 1 3 1 6 6 6 Cape Verde 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 South Africa 4 1 1 2 6 6 4 Saturday, Oct. 7 At Johannesburg

South Africa 3, Burkina Faso 1

At Praia, Cape Verde

Cape Verde 0, Senegal 2

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Egypt 5 4 0 1 7 3 12 Uganda 5 2 2 1 2 1 8 Ghana 5 1 3 1 6 4 6 Rep. of Congo 5 0 1 4 4 11 1

q-qualified

Saturday, Oct. 7

Uganda 0, Ghana 0

Sunday, Oct. 8 At Borg El Arab, Egypt

Egypt 2, Republic of Congo 1

OCEANIA FOURTH ROUND Home-and-home Winner advances to playoff against South America fifth-place team New Zealand vs. Solomon Islands Friday, Sept. 1 At Auckland, New Zealand

New Zealand 6, Solomon Islands 1

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Honiara, Solomon Islands

Solomon Islands 2, New Zealand 2, New Zealand advances on 8-3 aggregate

