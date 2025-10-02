US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey) 2. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday) 3. “Tourist Season”…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

2. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

3. “Tourist Season” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

4. “The Primal of Blood and Bone” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box)

5. “One Dark Window (deluxe ed.)” by Rachel Gillig (Orbit)

6. “Two Twisted Crowns (deluxe ed.)” by Rachel Gillig (Orbit)

7. “This Inevitable Ruin” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

8. “The Academy” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

9. “Circle of Days” by Ken Follett (Grand Central)

10. “Anathema” by Keri Lake (Bloom)

11. “The Book of Bill (collector’s ed.)” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

12. “What We Can Know” by Ian McEwan (Knopf)

13. “The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny” by Kiran Desai (Hogarth)

14. “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Part 7, Vol. 3″ by Hirohiko Araki (Viz)

15. “Katabasis (deluxe ed.)” by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “107 Days” by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster)

2. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

3. “Poems & Prayers” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

4. “Awake” by Jen Hatmaker (Avid Reader)

5. “Jump and Find Joy” by Hoda Kotb (Putnam)

6. “ Softly, as I Leave You” by Priscilla Presley (Grand Central)

7. “The Biology of Trauma” by Aimie Apigian (BenBella)

8. “Confronting Evil” by O’Reilly/Hammer (St. Martin’s)

9. “Good Things” by Samin Nosrat (Random House)

10. “The Transformation Principles” by Hemant Taneja (BenBella/Holt)

11. “Parm to Table” by Christian Petroni (Harvest)

12. “All the Way to the River” by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

13. “The Book of Sheen” by Charlie Sheen (Gallery)

14. “The Avatar” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

15. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Gingerbread Bakery” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

2. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

3. “Spellcaster” by Jaymin Eve (Mira)

4. “Wild Card” by Elsie Silver (Bloom)

5. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

6. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

8. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

9. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “Do Not Disturb” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

12. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

13. “When the Cranes Fly South” by Lisa Ridzén (Vintage)

14. “You Like It Darker” by Stephen King (Scribner)

15. “The House of Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

