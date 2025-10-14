US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. Cry Havoc by Jack Carr (Atria/Emily Bestler Books) 2. Mate by Ali Hazelwood…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Cry Havoc by Jack Carr (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

2. Mate by Ali Hazelwood (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Sharp Force by Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central Publishing)

4. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. Denied Access by Don Bentley & Vince Flynn (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

6. How to Test Negative for Stupid by John Kennedy (Broadside Books)

7. The Academy by Elin Hilderbrand & Shelby Cunningham (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Twice by Mitch Albom (Harper)

9. The Impossible Fortune by Richard Osman (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Shock Wave by John Sandford (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Cry Havoc (Unabridged) by Jack Carr (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. The Intruder by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

3. How to Test Negative for Stupid by John Kennedy (HarperCollins Publishers )

4. The Secret of Secrets: A Novel (Unabridged) by Dan Brown (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. 107 Days (Unabridged) by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

6. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

7. The Perfect Divorce by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Audio)

8. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. The Perfect Marriage by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Audio)

