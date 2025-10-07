US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. Denied Access by Don Bentley & Vince Flynn (Atria/Emily Bestler Books) 2. The…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Denied Access by Don Bentley & Vince Flynn (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

2. The Impossible Fortune by Richard Osman (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. The Portrait by Danielle Steel (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The Girl from Devil’s Lake by J. A. Jance (William Morrow)

6. The Killing Stones by Ann Cleeves (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

8. The Irish Goodbye by Heather Aimee O’Neill (Henry Holt and Co.)

9. Circle of Days by Ken Follett (Grand Central Publishing)

10. The Academy by Elin Hilderbrand & Shelby Cunningham (Little, Brown and Company)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. 107 Days (Unabridged) by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. The Secret of Secrets: A Novel (Unabridged) by Dan Brown (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

4. Strangers in Time by David Baldacci (Hachette Audio )

5. Poems & Prayers (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

7. Denied Access (Unabridged) by Don Bentley & Vince Flynn (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

8. Separation of Church and Hate (Unabridged) by John Fugelsang (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. The Perfect Divorce by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Audio)

