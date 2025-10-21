Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US) 1. 10 to Life, Annie Elise 2. The Last Appeal, Dateline NBC 3. The Ryen Russillo…

Top New Shows (US)

1. 10 to Life, Annie Elise

2. The Last Appeal, Dateline NBC

3. The Ryen Russillo Show, Barstool Sports

4. The Preventionist, Serial

5. Don’t Listen To Us with Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody, Lemonada

6. Murdaugh: Death in the Family Official Podcast, Luna Shark & USG Audio

7. 1440 Explores, 1440 Media

8. Old School with Shilo Brooks, The Free Press

9. HARD LAUNCH with Dan and Phil, Dan and Phil, Studio71

10. CrimeLess: Hillbilly Heist, Big Money Players

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.