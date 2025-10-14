Live Radio
Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

October 14, 2025, 11:57 AM

Top New Shows (US)

1. The Last Appeal, Dateline NBC

2. 10 to Life, Annie Elise

3. The Last Invention, Longview

4. Incels, iHeart True Crime

5. 1440 Explores, 1440 Media

6. Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast, BBC Studios

7. Jane Austen Stories, Noiser

8. Simpsons Declassified with Nancy Cartwright, Audacy

9. That Can’t Be True with Chelsea Clinton, Lemonada

10. Old School with Shilo Brooks, The Free Press

