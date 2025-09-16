US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios) 2. All the Way to…

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Sister Wife by Christine Brown Woolley, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. The Book of Sheen by Charlie Sheen, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Confronting Evil by Bill O’Reilly and Josh Hammer, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Macmillan Audio)

6. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Shadow Cell by Andrew Bustamante and Jihi Bustamante, narrated by the authors (Little, Brown & Company)

8. 7 Habits of a Super Attractor by Gabrielle Bernstein, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

9. Hoh Rainforest by Gordon Hempton (Audible Originals)

10. The MAGA Doctrine by Charlie Kirk, narrated by Timothy McKean (HarperAudio)

Fiction

1. Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen and Lulu Raczka, performed by Marisa Abela, Harris Dickinson, Glenn Close, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Bill Nighy, Sophie Wilde, Will Poulter, Jessie Buckley, Toheeb Jimoh, Patricia Allison, Bertie Carvel, Leah Harvey, David Gyasi, Rosalind Eleazar and full cast (Audible Originals)

2. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown, narrated by Paul Michael (Random House Audio)

3. Wild Card by Elsie Silver, narrated by Connor Crais and Megan Wicks (Elsie Silver Literary Inc.)

4. The Chateau by Avery Bishop, performed by Christine Lakin (Audible Originals)

5. Game of Nines by James Patterson and Max DiLallo, performed by Shailene Woodley, Morena Baccarin, Sasha Roiz and Ben Shenkman (Audible Originals)

6. Behind a Locked Door by Sarah A. Denzil, performed by Robyn Addison and Lucy Dixon (Audible Studios)

7. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter, narrated by Kathleen Early (HarperAudio)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

9. The Hallmarked Man by Robert Galbraith, narrated by Robert Glenister (Little, Brown & Company)

10. Still Mad About You by Liz Maverick, performed by Luci Christian Bell, Andrew Eiden and Helen Laser (Audible Originals)

