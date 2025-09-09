US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. Framed in Death by J. D. Robb (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 2. The…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Framed in Death by J. D. Robb (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. The Hallmarked Man by Robert Galbraith (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Tom Clancy Terminal Velocity by M.P. Woodward (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Billion-Dollar Ransom by Duane Swierczynski & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Sister Wife by Christine Brown Woolley (Gallery Books)

6. Apostle’s Cove by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)

7. Protecting Kelli by Susan Stoker (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

8. Buckeye: A Read with Jenna Pick by Patrick Ryan (Random House Publishing Group)

9. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. Deadly Storms by Christine Feehan (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Sister Wife (Unabridged) by Christine Brown Woolley (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter (HarperCollins Publishers)

3. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. The Hallmarked Man by Robert Galbraith (Hachette Audio)

6. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. Framed in Death by J. D. Robb (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

8. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

9. Oath of Loyalty (Unabridged) by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

10. Billion-Dollar Ransom by Duane Swierczynski & James Patterson (Hachette Audio)

