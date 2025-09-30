US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. The Primal of Blood and Bone by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press)…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The Primal of Blood and Bone by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press)

2. 107 Days by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster)

3. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Circle of Days by Ken Follett (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Alchemised by SenLinYu (Random House Worlds)

6. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

7. The Academy by Elin Hilderbrand & Shelby Cunningham (Little, Brown and Company)

8. A Slowly Dying Cause by Elizabeth George (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. Delivery After Dark, A Gansett Island Novel by Marie Force (HTJB, Inc.)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. 107 Days (Unabridged) by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. The Secret of Secrets: A Novel (Unabridged) by Dan Brown (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Poems & Prayers (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

5. Awake (Unabridged) by Jen Hatmaker (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

6. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

7. The Next Mrs. Parrish: A Novel (Unabridged) by Liv Constantine (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Strong Ground: The Lessons of Daring Leadership, the Tenacity of Paradox, and the Wisdom of the Human Spirit (Unabridged) by Brené Brown (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. The Academy by Elin Hilderbrand & Shelby Cunningham (Hachette Audio)

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.