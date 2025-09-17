Puerto Rican homeowner, 84, sues Bad Bunny over use of iconic house in video and residency

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An 84-year-old man whose home in southeast Puerto Rico served as inspiration for the…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An 84-year-old man whose home in southeast Puerto Rico served as inspiration for the house that became an iconic symbol at Bad Bunny’s residency this summer sued the superstar on Wednesday.

Román Carrasco Delgado, an unemployed widower, is seeking at least $1 million in damages and emotional distress. The lawsuit alleges that “a large number of people” visit his home daily in the coastal town of Humacao to take pictures and videos, stripping him of his privacy.

“La Casita has been the subject of dozens or hundreds of social media posts and product sales featuring his property, from which he generally receives no benefit,” the lawsuit states. “On the contrary, Don Román is the subject of malicious comments and insinuations that did not occur prior to the publication of the aforementioned video.”

A hangout for the famous

The salmon-colored home with yellow trim and a wraparound porch was featured in Bad Bunny’s short film that launched his “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” album in January. It also served as the model for a real-size home nicknamed “la casita” that was featured at the singer’s 30 concerts where celebrities and musicians ranging from LeBron James and Penélope Cruz to Residente and Belinda hung out and sang alongside the rap star.

“There’s no doubt that La Casita has been the main stage for Bad Bunny concerts, where a host of world-class artists have performed,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also accuses Bad Bunny and three companies — Rimas Entertainment LLC; Move Concerts PR INC; and A1 Productions, LLC — of illicit enrichment.

Representatives for Bad Bunny did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

A home built by hand

Carrasco told The Associated Press by phone that he came up with the design of the house after his wife said she wanted to return to her hometown of Humacao. He had never built a home, but he got help from his father and his brother, both carpenters.

“I saw her in my mind…and my brother began to doodle,” he said.

The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a wide, wrap-around porch.

“A house without a porch is not feasible,” he said, adding that it’s the perfect place to visit with friends and tell them, “pull up a chair, sit down and let’s talk here.”

Carrasco said a porch is most comfortable if it’s hot and there’s a small hammock hanging nearby.

It took him and his family about four or five years to build.

“We went block by block. That takes time,” he said.

When asked if it was a surprise for his wife, he laughed: “She was helping.”

Disputed contracts and a signature

The lawsuit notes that Carrasco authorized a scout to use the house in the video, “although he had no detailed knowledge of the form and manner in which the Casita would be used.”

It also says that Carrasco never received a formal or informal proposal from the scout nor details about the video.

The lawsuit states that Carrasco doesn’t know how to read or write but is able to sign his name and accused officials of asking him to sign a white screen on a cell phone.

“These officials fraudulently digitally transferred the aforementioned signature to two different contracts. Initially, these contracts were not delivered to Don Román, nor were their contents explained to him or read to him. The plaintiff was also unable to read them because he lacks such ability,” the lawsuit states, alleging that as result, it voids the contracts.

It notes that Carrasco received two checks totaling $5,200 while the video featuring his home that he and his brother designed and built in the 1960s received 22 million views.

The lawsuit states that while filming the video at Carrasco’s home, people began to take pictures of it as well as measurements.

“In grave disregard for Don Román’s interests, and without his permission, the co-defendants used the measurements and photos taken of Don Román’s Casita to construct an exact copy of it inside the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico, to be used in Bad Bunny’s concert series…” the lawsuit reads.

The suit was filed in the Court of First Instance in San Juan, Puerto Rico’s capital.

