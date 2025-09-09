Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. Fifteen: Inside the Daniel Marsh Murders, 48 Hours+
2. What’s Our Podcast? with Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney, Headgum
3. Dan Bernstein Unfiltered, 312 Sports
4. Sources & Methods, NPR
5. NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin, The NFL Podcast Network
6. Havoc Town, Grim & Mild
7. Welcome to the Party, Treat Media
8. Ringer Tailgate, The Ringer
9. Sharp or Square, iHeartPodcasts and The Volume
10. Alive with Steve Burns, Lemonada
