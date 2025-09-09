Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US) 1. Fifteen: Inside the Daniel Marsh Murders, 48 Hours+ 2. What’s Our Podcast? with Beck Bennett…

1. Fifteen: Inside the Daniel Marsh Murders, 48 Hours+

2. What’s Our Podcast? with Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney, Headgum

3. Dan Bernstein Unfiltered, 312 Sports

4. Sources & Methods, NPR

5. NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin, The NFL Podcast Network

6. Havoc Town, Grim & Mild

7. Welcome to the Party, Treat Media

8. Ringer Tailgate, The Ringer

9. Sharp or Square, iHeartPodcasts and The Volume

10. Alive with Steve Burns, Lemonada

