Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

September 2, 2025, 1:28 PM

Top New Shows (US)

1. Fifteen: Inside the Daniel Marsh Murders, 48 Hours+

2. Dan Bernstein Unfiltered, 312 Sports

3. What’s Our Podcast? with Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney, Headgum

4. Havoc Town, Grim & Mild

5. The Player’s Box, Keys, Pegula, Brady, Krawczyk

6. Forward Progress – A Chicago Bears Podcast, 312 Podcast

7. Ringer Tailgate, The Ringer

8. Office Hours with Arthur Brooks, Arthur Brooks

9. Sources & Methods, NPR

10. Brew Markets, Morning Brew Podcasts

