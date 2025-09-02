Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US) 1. Fifteen: Inside the Daniel Marsh Murders, 48 Hours+ 2. Dan Bernstein Unfiltered, 312 Sports 3.…

Top New Shows (US)

1. Fifteen: Inside the Daniel Marsh Murders, 48 Hours+

2. Dan Bernstein Unfiltered, 312 Sports

3. What’s Our Podcast? with Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney, Headgum

4. Havoc Town, Grim & Mild

5. The Player’s Box, Keys, Pegula, Brady, Krawczyk

6. Forward Progress – A Chicago Bears Podcast, 312 Podcast

7. Ringer Tailgate, The Ringer

8. Office Hours with Arthur Brooks, Arthur Brooks

9. Sources & Methods, NPR

10. Brew Markets, Morning Brew Podcasts

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.