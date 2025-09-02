Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. Fifteen: Inside the Daniel Marsh Murders, 48 Hours+
2. Dan Bernstein Unfiltered, 312 Sports
3. What’s Our Podcast? with Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney, Headgum
4. Havoc Town, Grim & Mild
5. The Player’s Box, Keys, Pegula, Brady, Krawczyk
6. Forward Progress – A Chicago Bears Podcast, 312 Podcast
7. Ringer Tailgate, The Ringer
8. Office Hours with Arthur Brooks, Arthur Brooks
9. Sources & Methods, NPR
10. Brew Markets, Morning Brew Podcasts
