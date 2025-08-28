US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Quicksilver (deluxe ed.)” by Callie Hart (Forever) 2. “On Wings of Blood (deluxe ed.)” by Briar Boleyn…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Quicksilver (deluxe ed.)” by Callie Hart (Forever)

2. “On Wings of Blood (deluxe ed.)” by Briar Boleyn (Mira)

3. “The End of the World as We Know It” by Golden/Keene (eds.) (Gallery)

4. “People We Meet on Vacation (deluxe ed.)” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

6. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

7. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

8. “The Dragon Wakes with Thunder” by K.X. Song (Ace)

9. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

10. “For Richer for Poorer” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

11. “Hemlock & Silver” by T. Kingfisher (Tor)

12. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

13. “Not Quite Dead Yet” by Holly Jackson (Bantam)

14. “Never Flinch” by Stephen King (Scribner)

15. “The Pumpkin Spice Café (deluxe ed.)” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

3. “Mistakes That Made Me a Millionaire” by Kim Perell (BenBella/Holt)

4. “On Power” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

5. “Tame Your Thoughts” by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

6. “The Idaho Four” by Patterson/Ward (Little, Brown)

7. “The Opposite of Settling” by Case Kenny (Hay House)

8. “The Last Book Written by a Human” by Jeff Burningham (Forefront)

9. “Everything Is Tuberculosis” by John Green (Crash Course)

10. “The Next Conversation” by Jefferson Fisher (Tarcher)

11. “Abundance” by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)

12. “Baldwin” by Nicholas Boggs (FSG)

13. “The Fort Bragg Cartel” by Seth Harp (Viking)

14. “Coming Up Short” by Robert B. Reich (Knopf)

15. “The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook” by Meredith Hayden (Ten Speed)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Love Arranged” by Lauren Asher (Bloom)

3. “Solo Leveling, Vol. 13″ by Dubu/Chugong/h-goon (Ize)

4. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 27″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

5. “Do Not Disturb” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

7. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

8. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “Accomplice to the Villain” by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Red Tower)

10. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

11. “One Golden Summer” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

12. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

13. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

14. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

15. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

