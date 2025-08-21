US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “For Richer for Poorer” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 2. “We Are All Guilty Here” by Karin Slaughter…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “For Richer for Poorer” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

2. “We Are All Guilty Here” by Karin Slaughter (Morrow)

3. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

4. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

5. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

6. “Scarred (collector’s ed.)” by Emily McIntire (Bloom)

7. “Not Quite Dead Yet” by Holly Jackson (Bantam)

8. “The Pumpkin Spice Café (deluxe ed.)” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

9. “The Fallen & the Kiss of Dusk” by Carissa Broadbent (Bramble)

10. “Never Flinch” by Stephen King (Scribner)

11. “Kiss Her Goodbye” by Lisa Gardner (Grand Central)

12. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

13. “Warrior Princess Assassin (deluxe ed.)” by Brigid Kemmerer (Avon)

14. “The Hamptons Lawyer” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

15. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Mistakes That Made Me a Millionaire” by Kim Perell (BenBella/Holt)

3. “Tame Your Thoughts” by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Cudi” by Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

6. “Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything” by Alyson Stoner (St. Martin’s)

7. “On Power” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

8. “The Fort Bragg Cartel” by Seth Harp (Viking)

9. “The Idaho Four” by Patterson/Ward (Little, Brown)

10. “The Happiness Files” by Arthur C. Brooks (Harvard Business Review)

11. “Everything Is Tuberculosis” by John Green (Crash Course)

12. “The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook” by Meredith Hayden (Ten Speed)

13. “One Nation Always Under God” by Tim Scott (Broadside)

14. “Abundance” by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)

15. “Are You Mad at Me?” by Meg Josephson (Gallery)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Accomplice to the Villain” by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Red Tower)

2. “Do Not Disturb” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

3. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

4. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

5. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

7. “Handsome Devil” by L.J. Shen (Bloom)

8. “One Golden Summer” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

9. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

10. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

11. “The Man Who Died Seven Times” by Yasuhiko Nishizawa (Pushkin Vertigo)

12. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

13. “The Protein Advantage Cookbook” by Carolyn Ketchum (Fair Winds)

14. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

15. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

