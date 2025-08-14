US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Fallen & the Kiss of Dusk” by Carissa Broadbent (Bramble) 2. “Scarred (collector’s ed.)” by Emily…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Fallen & the Kiss of Dusk” by Carissa Broadbent (Bramble)

2. “Scarred (collector’s ed.)” by Emily McIntire (Bloom)

3. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

4. “Not Quite Dead Yet” by Holly Jackson (Bantam)

5. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

6. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

7. “Never Flinch” by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. “An Inside Job” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

9. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

10. “The Hamptons Lawyer” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

11. “The Enchanted Greenhouse” by Sarah Beth Durst (Bramble)

12. “Absolute Batman: The Zoo” by Snyder/Dragotta/Martin (DC)

13. “Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

14. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

15. “She Didn’t See It Coming” by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Complete Cook’s Country TV Show Cookbook” – (America’s Test Kitchen)

3. “On Power” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

4. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

5. “Disney Adults” by AJ Wolfe (Gallery)

6. “The Idaho Four” by Patterson/Ward (Little, Brown)

7. “Help in a Hurry” by Caroline Leaf (Baker)

8. “The Devil Reached Toward the Sky” by Garrett M. Graff (Avid Reader)

9. “Are You Mad at Me?” by Meg Josephson (Gallery)

10. “Joyspan” by Kerry Burnight (Worthy)

11. “King of Kings” by Scott Anderson (Doubleday)

12. “Breaking the Law” by Alex Marlow (Threshold)

13. “Everything Is Tuberculosis” by John Green (Crash Course)

14. “Tonight in Jungleland” by Peter Ames Carlin (Doubleday)

15. “The Book of Alchemy” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Accomplice to the Villain” by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Red Tower)

2. “Do Not Disturb” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

3. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

4. “One Golden Summer” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

5. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

6. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

8. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

9. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

10. “Standing on the Edge of Eternity” by Gary Hamrick (Harvest House)

11. “Dandadan, Vol. 14″ by Yukinobu Tatsu (Viz)

12. “Heartless Sky” by Caroline Peckham (King’s Hollow)

13. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

14. “The Man Who Died Seven Times” by Yasuhiko Nishizawa (Pushkin Vertigo)

15. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.