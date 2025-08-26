US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios) 2. Atomic Habits by James…

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Fort Bragg Cartel by Seth Harp, narrated by Dan John Miller (Penguin Audio)

4. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

5. The Film Makers by Cameron Crowe, Natasha Lyonne, Ron Howard, Amy Heckerling, Richard Linklater and Chloé Zhao, narrated by Cameron Crowe, Natasha Lyonne, Ron Howard, Amy Heckerling, Richard Linklater and Chloé Zhao (Audible Originals)

6. Crime Scenes by Vespucci, narrated by Emilia Fox (Audible Originals)

7. Never Split the Difference by Chris Voss, narrated by Michael Kramer (HarperAudio)

8. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy by Jason M. Satterfield and The Great Courses, narrated by Jason M. Satterfield (The Great Courses)

9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

10. Entitled by Andrew Lownie, narrated by the author (Blackstone Publishing)

Fiction

1. Game of Nines by James Patterson and Max DiLallo, performed by Shailene Woodley, Morena Baccarin, Sasha Roiz and Ben Shenkman (Audible Originals)

2. Love & Other Killers by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Eric Nolan (Amazon Original Stories)

3. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter, narrated by Kathleen Early (HarperAudio)

4. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

5. The Summer Girl by Jenny Blackhurst, performed by Laura Aikman (Audible Studios)

6. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

7. The End of the World as We Know It by Christopher Golden – contributor, Brian Keene – contributor and Stephen King – introduction, narrated by Sean Patrick Hopkins and Adenrele Ojo (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. The Vacation by Kathryn Croft, performed by Julia Whelan and Mia McKenna-Bruce (Audible Originals)

9. The Return of Ruby Darling by Leeanne Slade, performed by Eleanor Tomlinson (Audible Originals)

10. My Friends by Fredrik Backman, narrated by Marin Ireland (Simon & Schuster Audio)

