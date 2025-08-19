US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow) 2. For Richer…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

2. For Richer For Poorer by Danielle Steel (Random House Publishing Group)

3. She Didn’t See It Coming by Shari Lapena (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. An Inside Job by Daniel Silva (Harper)

5. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

6. The Hamptons Lawyer by James Patterson & Mike Lupica (Little, Brown and Company)

7. Kiss Her Goodbye by Lisa Gardner (Grand Central Publishing)

8. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

9. Robert B. Parker’s Buried Secrets by Christopher Farnsworth (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Magnolia Palace by Fiona Davis (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

2. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter (HarperCollins Publishers )

3. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

4. She Didn’t See It Coming: A Novel (Unabridged) by Shari Lapena (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. We’ll Always Have Summer (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

8. The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces (Unabridged) by Seth Harp (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. The Summer I Turned Pretty (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

